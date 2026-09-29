AM NewsBrief: Sept. 29, 2026

New DHS Facility Opens In Edmond To Process Immigration Cases

3 Kickapoo Tribal Leaders Under Criminal Investigation

Grady County Rejects Ballot Measure To Create Planning Commission

Ardmore Voters To Decide Future Of Flock Cameras

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