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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Sept. 30, 2026

Published September 30, 2026 at 5:04 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.

  • Jewish Charter School Moves Closer To Becoming Nation’s First State-Funded Religious School
  • Oklahoma Supreme Court To Publicly Reprimand Tulsa County Judge
  • OKC Council Approves $10 Million For Bridge Project Near Proposed Buc-ee’s
  • Cheyenne And Arapaho Tribes To Vote On Data Center Moratorium
  • OKC Formally Designates Indigenous Peoples Day

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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