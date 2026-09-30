AM NewsBrief: Sept. 30, 2026

Jewish Charter School Moves Closer To Becoming Nation’s First State-Funded Religious School

Oklahoma Supreme Court To Publicly Reprimand Tulsa County Judge

OKC Council Approves $10 Million For Bridge Project Near Proposed Buc-ee’s

Cheyenne And Arapaho Tribes To Vote On Data Center Moratorium

OKC Formally Designates Indigenous Peoples Day

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