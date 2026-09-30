AM NewsBrief: Sept. 30, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.
- Jewish Charter School Moves Closer To Becoming Nation’s First State-Funded Religious School
- Oklahoma Supreme Court To Publicly Reprimand Tulsa County Judge
- OKC Council Approves $10 Million For Bridge Project Near Proposed Buc-ee’s
- Cheyenne And Arapaho Tribes To Vote On Data Center Moratorium
- OKC Formally Designates Indigenous Peoples Day
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