AM NewsBrief: Oct. 2, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
- Trump Rallies Oklahoma Republicans Ahead Of Midterm Elections
- Trump Supporters Brave Rain For Durant Rally
- Choctaw Nation Leaders Attend Trump Rally In Durant
- Mazzei, Munson Face Off In Gubernatorial Debate
- OG&E Seeks Residential Rate Increase
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