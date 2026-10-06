AM NewsBrief: Oct. 6, 2026

Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Down Property Tax Initiative

Osage Nation Congress Approves Data Center, Immersion School Bills

UCO Football Coach Resigns After Sideline Incident

Oklahoma Judge Questions Constitutionality of License Plate Tracking

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