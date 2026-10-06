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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Oct. 6, 2026

Published October 6, 2026 at 5:09 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

  • Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Down Property Tax Initiative
  • Osage Nation Congress Approves Data Center, Immersion School Bills
  • UCO Football Coach Resigns After Sideline Incident
  • Oklahoma Judge Questions Constitutionality of License Plate Tracking

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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