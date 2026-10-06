AM NewsBrief: Oct. 6, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Down Property Tax Initiative
- Osage Nation Congress Approves Data Center, Immersion School Bills
- UCO Football Coach Resigns After Sideline Incident
- Oklahoma Judge Questions Constitutionality of License Plate Tracking
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