AM NewsBrief: Oct. 7, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.
- Oklahoma City Data Center Campus Invests In Off-Grid Power Plant
- OU Health Notifies Patients of Data Breach
- Investigation Finds Little Change After Oklahoma Homeless Camp Sweeps
- Southeast Oklahoma Prison Restricts Outside Books To Combat Contraband
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