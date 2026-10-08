AM NewsBrief: Oct. 8, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026.
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Consider Recording Courtroom Proceedings
- Oklahoma Farmers Could See Small Relief From High Diesel Costs
- ODOT Director Tim Gatz To Retire
- New Mixed-Income Housing Project Underway In West OKC
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