AM NewsBrief: Oct. 12, 2026

Drummond Raises Concerns About Proposed Oklahoma Air Quality Rules

Oklahoma Tribal Town Launches Prediction Market App With Kalshi

Oklahoma Senate Democrats Renew Call For Execution Moratorium

AARP Survey Finds Older Oklahomans Oppose Paying Data Center Utility Costs

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.