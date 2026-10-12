AM NewsBrief: Oct. 12, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
- Drummond Raises Concerns About Proposed Oklahoma Air Quality Rules
- Oklahoma Tribal Town Launches Prediction Market App With Kalshi
- Oklahoma Senate Democrats Renew Call For Execution Moratorium
- AARP Survey Finds Older Oklahomans Oppose Paying Data Center Utility Costs
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