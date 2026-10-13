AM NewsBrief: Oct. 13, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
- Oklahoma Charter School Board Rejects Application For Jewish Virtual School
- Mullin Defends Livestream of Fort Hood Shooter's Firing Squad Execution
- Oklahoma Sees Spike In Voter Registrations On Election Deadline
- Oklahoma Ethics Commission Releases Details Of Probe Into Rep. Danny Williams
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