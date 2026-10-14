AM NewsBrief: Oct. 14, 2026

Tulsa Public Schools Considers Closing Or Consolidating 17 Campuses

Oklahoma Agencies Weigh Cleanup Of Abandoned Marijuana Grow Sites

Audit Finds Oklahoma County Budget Shortfall Is $7.6 Million

Oklahoma Lawmakers Consider Tax Credit For Donations To Family Nonprofits

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