AM NewsBrief: Oct. 14, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.
- Tulsa Public Schools Considers Closing Or Consolidating 17 Campuses
- Oklahoma Agencies Weigh Cleanup Of Abandoned Marijuana Grow Sites
- Audit Finds Oklahoma County Budget Shortfall Is $7.6 Million
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Consider Tax Credit For Donations To Family Nonprofits
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