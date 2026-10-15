AM NewsBrief: Oct. 15, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Revisit Tax Breaks For Renewable Energy Projects
- Oklahoma Parole Board Rejects Clemency For Death Row Inmate James Pavatt
- Broken Arrow Police Chief Placed On Paid Administrative Leave
- State Building Reopens After $70 Million Renovation
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.