AM NewsBrief: Oct. 15, 2026

Oklahoma Lawmakers Revisit Tax Breaks For Renewable Energy Projects

Oklahoma Parole Board Rejects Clemency For Death Row Inmate James Pavatt

Broken Arrow Police Chief Placed On Paid Administrative Leave

State Building Reopens After $70 Million Renovation

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