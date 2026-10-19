AM NewsBrief: Oct. 19, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 19, 2026.
- Oklahoma Lawmaker Questions Gubernatorial Candidate’s Campaign Financing
- Yukon Mayor Faces Recall Election Over Data Center Project
- Drummond Drops Lawsuit Against Charter School Board After Jewish School Rejection
- INTEGRIS Health Addresses Speculation About Potential Sale
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