AM NewsBrief: Oct. 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
- Tulsa Public Schools Votes To Close 17 Schools Amid $12 Million Budget Shortfall
- United Keetoowah Band Council Member Seeks Chief’s Impeachment
- 4 Candidates Vie For Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District Seat
- Oklahoma City Thunder Open Season With Playoff Rematch Against Spurs
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