AM NewsBrief: Oct. 20, 2026

Tulsa Public Schools Votes To Close 17 Schools Amid $12 Million Budget Shortfall

United Keetoowah Band Council Member Seeks Chief’s Impeachment

4 Candidates Vie For Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District Seat

Oklahoma City Thunder Open Season With Playoff Rematch Against Spurs

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