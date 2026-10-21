AM NewsBrief: Oct. 21, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
- Oklahoma Voters To Decide On Changes To Judicial Nominating Commission
- Democrats Invest $500,000 In Oklahoma Governor’s Race
- Advocates Highlight Racial Disparities In Oklahoma’s Justice System
- Thunder Beat Spurs In Season Opener, 116-104
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