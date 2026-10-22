AM NewsBrief: Oct. 22, 2026

INTEGRIS Health To Join Kaiser Permanente-Backed Risant Health

Oklahoma Board Plans Revote On Jewish Charter School

Oklahoma Treasurer Race Features Republican Cindy Byrd, Libertarian Kiefer Perry

3 Candidates Vie For Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Seat

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.