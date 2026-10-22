AM NewsBrief: Oct. 22, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.
- INTEGRIS Health To Join Kaiser Permanente-Backed Risant Health
- Oklahoma Board Plans Revote On Jewish Charter School
- Oklahoma Treasurer Race Features Republican Cindy Byrd, Libertarian Kiefer Perry
- 3 Candidates Vie For Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Seat
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