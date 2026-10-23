AM NewsBrief: Oct. 23, 2026

59 Oklahoma School Districts Downgraded Over Test Scores

Judge Spares Swadley From More Jail Time, Drummond Calls For Resignation

Recent Rains Ease Drought Conditions Across Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Candidates’ Legislative Records Reflect Different Priorities

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