AM NewsBrief: Oct. 26, 2026

Justice Department To Monitor Election Compliance In Three Oklahoma Counties

2 Candidates Vie For Oklahoma Corporation Commission Seat

Oklahoma Reports One Of Nation’s Lowest Medicaid Payment Error Rates

OU Airport Opens New $17.2 Million Air Traffic Control Tower

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.