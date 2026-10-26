AM NewsBrief: Oct. 26, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.
- Justice Department To Monitor Election Compliance In Three Oklahoma Counties
- 2 Candidates Vie For Oklahoma Corporation Commission Seat
- Oklahoma Reports One Of Nation’s Lowest Medicaid Payment Error Rates
- OU Airport Opens New $17.2 Million Air Traffic Control Tower
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