AM NewsBrief: Oct. 27, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.
- Oklahoma Early Voting Begins Wednesday For General Election
- United Keetoowah Band Council Removes Member Who Filed Impeachment Charges Against Chief
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Allocate $500,000 For Tulsa County Tribal Jurisdiction Case
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Explore Turning Eastern Redcedars Into Biochar
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