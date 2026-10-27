AM NewsBrief: Oct. 27, 2026

Oklahoma Early Voting Begins Wednesday For General Election

United Keetoowah Band Council Removes Member Who Filed Impeachment Charges Against Chief

Oklahoma Lawmakers Allocate $500,000 For Tulsa County Tribal Jurisdiction Case

Oklahoma Lawmakers Explore Turning Eastern Redcedars Into Biochar

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