AM NewsBrief: Oct. 29, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.
- Oklahoma lawmaker hopes to protect event venues, patrons from bot-powered ticket fraud
- Alabama-Quassarte tribal leader dispute could impact deal with Kalshi
- Italian documentary film crew travels Route 66
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