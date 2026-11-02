AM NewsBrief: Nov. 2, 2026
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- Advocates Oppose Proposed Oklahoma County Sales Tax For New Jail
- Oklahoma Leaders Seek Dismissal Of Case Challenging State Abortion Bans
- U.S. Energy Secretary Praises Oklahoma Production, Calls For Faster Permitting
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Explore Funding Staff To Address Chronic School Absenteeism
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