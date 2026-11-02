AM NewsBrief: Nov. 2, 2026

Advocates Oppose Proposed Oklahoma County Sales Tax For New Jail

Oklahoma Leaders Seek Dismissal Of Case Challenging State Abortion Bans

U.S. Energy Secretary Praises Oklahoma Production, Calls For Faster Permitting

Oklahoma Lawmakers Explore Funding Staff To Address Chronic School Absenteeism

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