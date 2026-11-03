AM NewsBrief: Nov. 3, 2026

Oklahoma Voters Decide Statewide Races, Congressional Seats On Election Day

Oklahoma Immigration Enforcement Operation Expands To 14 Other States

Tulsa Public Schools To Bring Child Nutrition Program In-House In 2027

Oklahoma Bear Harvest Sets Record With 147 Bears Killed

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