AM NewsBrief: Nov. 3, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
- Oklahoma Voters Decide Statewide Races, Congressional Seats On Election Day
- Oklahoma Immigration Enforcement Operation Expands To 14 Other States
- Tulsa Public Schools To Bring Child Nutrition Program In-House In 2027
- Oklahoma Bear Harvest Sets Record With 147 Bears Killed
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