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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 3, 2026

Published November 3, 2026 at 5:05 AM CST
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

  • Oklahoma Voters Decide Statewide Races, Congressional Seats On Election Day
  • Oklahoma Immigration Enforcement Operation Expands To 14 Other States
  • Tulsa Public Schools To Bring Child Nutrition Program In-House In 2027
  • Oklahoma Bear Harvest Sets Record With 147 Bears Killed

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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