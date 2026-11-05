AM NewsBrief: Nov. 5, 2026

Mike Mazzei Begins Transition To Oklahoma Governor

Oklahoma Shifts Slightly Left Despite Republican Election Sweep

Redrawn Congressional District Helped Stephanie Bice Hold Off Jena Nelson

Oklahoma Children’s Behavioral Health Center To Open In December

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