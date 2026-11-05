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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 5, 2026

Published November 5, 2026 at 5:05 AM CST
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

  • Mike Mazzei Begins Transition To Oklahoma Governor
  • Oklahoma Shifts Slightly Left Despite Republican Election Sweep
  • Redrawn Congressional District Helped Stephanie Bice Hold Off Jena Nelson
  • Oklahoma Children’s Behavioral Health Center To Open In December

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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