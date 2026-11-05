AM NewsBrief: Nov. 5, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.
- Mike Mazzei Begins Transition To Oklahoma Governor
- Oklahoma Shifts Slightly Left Despite Republican Election Sweep
- Redrawn Congressional District Helped Stephanie Bice Hold Off Jena Nelson
- Oklahoma Children’s Behavioral Health Center To Open In December
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