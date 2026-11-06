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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 6, 2026

Published November 6, 2026 at 5:06 AM CST
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

  • Tribal Leaders Hope For Improved Relations With Governor-Elect Mike Mazzei
  • Oklahoma Turnpike Tolls To Increase 6% In January
  • PSO Customers To See 3.55% Rate Increase
  • Oklahoma Humane Society Breaks Ground On New $40 Million Campus

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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