AM NewsBrief: Nov. 6, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
- Tribal Leaders Hope For Improved Relations With Governor-Elect Mike Mazzei
- Oklahoma Turnpike Tolls To Increase 6% In January
- PSO Customers To See 3.55% Rate Increase
- Oklahoma Humane Society Breaks Ground On New $40 Million Campus
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