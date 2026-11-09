AM NewsBrief: Nov. 9, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.
- Oklahoma Schools Earn Low Grades For Academic Achievement And Graduation
- Low Latino Turnout In Oklahoma Linked To Civic Education Gap
- Tulsa Race Massacre Search Finds 47 Unrecorded Burials At Oaklawn
- Japanese Filmmaker Sho Miyake To Screen Films In Oklahoma
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