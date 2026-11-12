AM NewsBrief: Nov. 12, 2026

Oklahoma City, Edmond Extend Data Center Moratoriums

Oklahoma City Unveils $130 Million Citywide Housing Strategy

Oklahoma Sees Opportunity to Attract Texas Aerospace, Tech Developers

Mental Health Experts Urge More Investment in Treatment for Serious Mental Illness

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