AM NewsBrief: Nov. 12, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.
- Oklahoma City, Edmond Extend Data Center Moratoriums
- Oklahoma City Unveils $130 Million Citywide Housing Strategy
- Oklahoma Sees Opportunity to Attract Texas Aerospace, Tech Developers
- Mental Health Experts Urge More Investment in Treatment for Serious Mental Illness
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