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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 12, 2026

Published November 12, 2026 at 5:07 AM CST
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

  • Oklahoma City, Edmond Extend Data Center Moratoriums
  • Oklahoma City Unveils $130 Million Citywide Housing Strategy
  • Oklahoma Sees Opportunity to Attract Texas Aerospace, Tech Developers
  • Mental Health Experts Urge More Investment in Treatment for Serious Mental Illness

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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