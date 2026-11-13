AM NewsBrief: Nov. 13, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.
- Richard Glossip Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge In Murder Case
- Rising Cattle Prices Fuel Concerns Over Livestock Theft In Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Ethics Commission Proposes Limits On AI-Generated Political Media
- OSU Launches New Supercomputer For Researchers Across Three States
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.