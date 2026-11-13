AM NewsBrief: Nov. 13, 2026

Richard Glossip Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge In Murder Case

Rising Cattle Prices Fuel Concerns Over Livestock Theft In Oklahoma

Oklahoma Ethics Commission Proposes Limits On AI-Generated Political Media

OSU Launches New Supercomputer For Researchers Across Three States

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