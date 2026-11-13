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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 13, 2026

Published November 13, 2026 at 5:04 AM CST
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

  • Richard Glossip Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge In Murder Case
  • Rising Cattle Prices Fuel Concerns Over Livestock Theft In Oklahoma
  • Oklahoma Ethics Commission Proposes Limits On AI-Generated Political Media
  • OSU Launches New Supercomputer For Researchers Across Three States

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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