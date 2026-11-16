State Farm Settles Oklahoma Wind, Hail Claims Investigation For $45 Million

61% Of Oklahoma Rural Hospitals At Risk Of Closing, Report Finds

New Study Identifies Protein Linked To Insulin Resistance

City of Norman Unveils Dr. Pepper Water Tower Park

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