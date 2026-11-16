AM NewsBrief: Nov. 16, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.
- State Farm Settles Oklahoma Wind, Hail Claims Investigation For $45 Million
- 61% Of Oklahoma Rural Hospitals At Risk Of Closing, Report Finds
- New Study Identifies Protein Linked To Insulin Resistance
- City of Norman Unveils Dr. Pepper Water Tower Park
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