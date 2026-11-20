Federal Judge Again Rejects Revised Poultry Waste Settlement In Oklahoma

Osage Nation Chief Sues Tribal Congress Over School Equipment Transfer

Lankford Calls For More Transparency On Proposed Inola Aluminum Smelter

Sapulpa Route 66 Museum Opens $1.6 Million Expansion

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