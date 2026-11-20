AM NewsBrief: Nov. 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.
- Federal Judge Again Rejects Revised Poultry Waste Settlement In Oklahoma
- Osage Nation Chief Sues Tribal Congress Over School Equipment Transfer
- Lankford Calls For More Transparency On Proposed Inola Aluminum Smelter
- Sapulpa Route 66 Museum Opens $1.6 Million Expansion
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