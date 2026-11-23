AM NewsBrief: Nov. 23, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.
- General Motors settles $4m suit.
- Inola residents hear results of consultant's environmental impact findings.
- Legislative leaders comment on proposed income/property tax cuts.
- Webster, Ok. students remember classmate.
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