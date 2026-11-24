AM NewsBrief: Nov. 24, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.
- Tribal officials express concerns related to the so-called American Affordability and Jobs Act passed by the US Senate.
- State agency budget requests top $1 billion.
- Death row inmate dies before planned execution.
- November is National Adoption Month.
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