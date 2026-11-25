AM NewsBrief: Nov. 25, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.
- Legal battles continue over poultry pollution in the Illinois River watershed.
- Descendents of Muskogee Nation Freedmen continue to pursue citizenship rights.
- A McAlester-based nonprofit is ordered to repay money owed to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
- A section of the Oklahoma River is drained.
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