Legal battles continue over poultry pollution in the Illinois River watershed.

Descendents of Muskogee Nation Freedmen continue to pursue citizenship rights.

A McAlester-based nonprofit is ordered to repay money owed to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

A section of the Oklahoma River is drained.

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