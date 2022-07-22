PM NewsBrief: July 22, 2022

National news outlet reports Oklahoma librarians instructed to not discuss abortion

A national news outlet is reporting Oklahoma City-area librarians were told earlier this week to avoid talking about abortion with patrons. A story by Vice quotes leaked internal library documents.

Vice Magazine reported Oklahoma County’s Metropolitan Library System sent a memo to librarians earlier this week suggesting they avoid using the term abortion.

Vice reported, “If a staff member gives any information on how to obtain an abortion, then that person may be found personally liable.”

The memo comes in the wake of the state’s near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt in May and the overturn of Roe vs. Wade in June.

The system has since responded and clarified its guidance to librarians, to only supply factual information about laws and not give opinions on the topic to patrons.

Health officials release state plan to reduce obesity

Oklahoma health officials released a long-term plan to combat obesity this week.

With more than 36 percent of its population in the obese weight range, Oklahoma ranks ninth in the nation for obesity rates. The Oklahoma State Department of Health worked with hundreds of partners including nonprofits, tribal governments, and state agencies to draft a long-term policy plan

The 30-page report lays out several problems and potential solutions. Among the problems: Oklahoma kids are less likely than those in the rest of the country to have sidewalks in their neighborhoods, to live near parks and community centers, and to have access to healthy food.

The goals include improving infrastructure in parks, getting the state’s uninsured rate below 10 percent, establishing an obesity clinic in every county, and creating a BMI registry.

Oklahoma blood institute accepts more donations

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is trying to get the word out: More veterans and travelers are eligible to give blood.

The US Food and Drug Administration used to prevent anyone who spent time in Europe in the 1980s and 1990s from donating. At the time, there were outbreaks of mad cow disease in the UK, Ireland and France. Officials wanted to prevent the risk of spread into the blood supply. But the agency reversed that policy in 2020, after finding the risk was lower than they thought.

OBI says the policy widely affected people who were stationed or whose families were stationed on European military bases in the '80s and '90s.

Quapaw Nation leader to be decided Saturday

The leader of the Quapaw Nation will be decided on Saturday, as Joseph Byrd asks voters for another term.

Two years ago, Joseph Byrd defeated longtime Chairman John Berry, who was indicted on embezzlement charges. Now he faces challenger Buddy Schapp.

The powerful secretary treasurer position is also being contested - between incumbent Guy Barker and Wena Supernaw. Both challengers say they want better communication between citizens and leadership, and are advocating for some kind of term limits for the Nation’s highest offices.

Betty Beard Gaedtke is a Quapaw citizen. She says paying down the tribal nation’s hundreds of millions of dollars in debt related to its two large casino resorts is a priority.

"My whole goal is I want to see us completely get free as a nation because once we have all that money coming into the tribe, I mean, they sky’s going to be the limit for how we can help our people," said Gaedtke.

Two candidates are also running for one seat on the business committee - incumbent Lloyd Buffalo and challenger Mike Shawnee.

