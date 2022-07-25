PM NewsBrief: July 25, 2022

This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Monday, July 25, 2022.

CDC, ACIP approve Novavax COVID-19 vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization

Federal regulators have approved another COVID-19 shot. It will be available in Oklahoma in August.

The agencies signed off on the Novavax vaccine series for those 18 and older. Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it requires two shots.

Novavax uses older vaccine technology. It contains pieces of the virus: proteins. The body identifies those proteins and develops an immune response to them.

The earlier shots used mRNA technology, which delivers genetic instructions on fighting the vaccine.

Myths about mRNA technology contributed to vaccine hesitancy, so public health officials are hopeful Novavax’s availability will increase COVID vaccination rates.

In a press release on Friday, Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said that vaccines are the best way to prevent severe infection on hospitalization from COVID-19, and he encouraged anyone interested to contact their health provider.

Risks to cattle increase as temperatures rise

With the non-stop heat, the grass cattle graze on is drying up and producers are being faced with tough decisions.

To make matters worse, producers from western Oklahoma counties are reporting cattle deaths from prussic acid poisoning.

When temperatures rise and the ground dries out, certain sorghum plants like Johnson grass become toxic with prussic acid and kill cattle almost instantly when they eat it.

“When the cow eats it, it gets into the bloodstream and is absorbed really rapidly, and it prevents the absorption of oxygen at the cellular level.,” explains Dana Bay, an agriculture educator in Ellis County. “So the animal dies from asphyxiation.”

Bay encourages livestock owners to reach out to their local extension office for a free field test before moving cattle to a new pasture

Quapaw Nation election results

Quapaw voters went to the polls on Saturday and re-elected their current chairman Joseph Byrd.

Amidst the sound of generators and a game of horseshoes near the Quapaw Nation Pow wow grounds, Guy Barker anxiously waited for messages from an election observer inside the Quapaw Nation's headquarters to tell him of the first batch of results.

"It's a hand count—so it's a slow process,” said Barker.

Around 10pm, the results were finally announced.

Byrd was reelected for another term as chairman. But Guy Barker ended up losing his secretary treasurer seat to challenger Wena Supernaw by 15 votes. And, longtime business committee member Lloyd Buffalo was unseated by challenger Mike Shawnee by 34 votes.

Out of roughly 1500 eligible voters - only 621 Quapaw citizens cast their ballots in person or absentee.

Reached after the final vote, Barker said he wished his opponent well and looks forward to developments in the Quapaw Nation.

A special election for another open seat on the business committee will be held in September.

OKCPS holds career fair for prospective new teachers, employees

With the start of a new school year fast approaching, one metro school district is still in need of teachers.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a career fair on Tuesday at three separate locations. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson Middle School, Mary Golda Ross Middle School and at F.D. Moon Middle School.

The district says they are searching for teachers, school counselors, nurses, and paraprofessionals.

