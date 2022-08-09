PM NewsBrief: Aug. 9, 2022

Official who oversaw return of executions in Oklahoma is retiring

The man who oversaw the return of executions in Oklahoma is retiring.

According to the Associated Press, Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow says he will be stepping down from office on October 31st.

While he didn’t give a reason, Crow says it was one of the most difficult decisions he’s encountered.

He was appointed by Governor Stitt in 2019 following nearly 25 years with the agency and helped in securing the drugs to resume lethal injection after a hiatus of almost seven years.

University of Oklahoma awarded grants for Covid related research projects

The University of Oklahoma has been awarded 2-million dollars in grants for pandemic-related projects.

The National Science Foundation has awarded two groups of OU researchers 1-million dollars.

The programs will focus on new research needed to tackle future infectious diseases through prevention and prediction.

Out of 20 schools nationwide, OU was the only university to receive two grants to the same institution.

Carvana looking for new hires in OKC

Carvana is looking to hire more people in Oklahoma City.

The car retailer is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 5500 S. Rockwell Ave in OKC.

Carvana is looking to fill 100 positions that include entry level associates, auto techs and auto body professionals. Organizers say there will be on-the-spot interviews at the hiring event.

The Southwest Power Pool is issuing a resource advisory beginning at noon today (Tuesday).

Oklahoma’s power grid operator says the resource advisory is being declared due to hot weather and resource availability uncertainty. However, the advisory does not require the public to conserve energy.

S-P-P says it anticipates the advisory will end at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

