PM NewsBrief: Aug. 11, 2022

University of Oklahoma ranks best program for aviation

The University of Oklahoma’s School of Aviation has been named best program in the nation by Flying Magazine.

According to a news release, the flight magazine recognized OU’s aviation school as the No. 1 aviation program out of 100 colleges and universities nationwide.

The magazine scored schools across several categories including: industry partners, campus life, facilities and location.

Flying wrote OU’s curriculum has a strong business focus and gives students the opportunity to fly newer aircraft.

Covid protocols for Oklahoma students in third year of the pandemic

It’s year three of the Covid-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar.

Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those.

But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.

A couple of major changes come from alterations in CDC guidance that no longer suggest schools implement social distancing policies or implement contact tracing strategies, unless they’re responding to a specific outbreak.

University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables addresses assistant coach’s resignation

The OU football program is facing a crisis with the resignation of longtime assistant coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to uttering racist language during a meeting with players.

Head coach Brent Venables addressed the issue at his mid-week press conference on Wednesday.

Whether Cale Gundy used the racist language without realizing it, as he has claimed, or multiple times, as Venables has said since, Gundy is no longer a member of the OU coaching staff. And Venables wants to move on.

"Y'all probably have some questions about Cale's resignation,” said Venables, “and I just want to say up front all that needs to be said has been said."

Venables’ focus remained on the team and preparing for the upcoming season, but he acknowledged - football wise - losing Gundy is a blow.

"I'll be honest. This issue aside, you know, a Oklahoma program with Cale Gundy is stronger than one without him."

Venables also expressed his confidence in now interim assistant coach L’Damian Washington, who takes over for Gundy for the time being.

