PM NewsBrief: Aug. 23, 2022

The Cherokee Nation connects out of work citizens with new jobs

The Cherokee Nation recently connected hundreds of out of work citizens with new jobs through a new grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Restore Program helped 256 displaced Cherokee workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic find new jobs through a $5.6 million Employment and Training Administration award.

The federal grant given to the tribal nation helped establish two PPE manufacturing facilities, where several of those displaced workers have been employed since 2021.

The Cherokee Nation's career services department says in the last two years, more than $4.6 million dollars has been used to help people find new jobs.

Federal appeals court denies a request to stay the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate

The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against James Coddington’s claims the state’s lethal injection protocol violates his rights by not allowing counsel to be present.

Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Aug. 3 to recommend clemency to Coddington, who is set to die by lethal injection Thursday.

The execution will go through unless Gov. Kevin Stitt grants clemency as recommended by the Pardon and Parole Board.

Coddington was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and received a death sentence in the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale.

Another Case of Monkeypox in Oklahoma

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 20 cases have now been identified in the state.

Nine of the cases are in northeast Oklahoma, while 10 are located in central parts of the state.

One other case is in southeast Oklahoma. Authorities believe there are 11 active cases of the virus in the state.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead, another seriously wounded

An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead and another is seriously wounded after both were shot by a suspect Monday afternoon, while serving eviction papers at a home in southwest Oklahoma City. Sheriff Tommie Johnson described the situation during a press conference.

“…Contacted the individual at the front door. They went around to the back door and that’s when the shooting began. Shot the first deputy. The second deputy tried to get that deputy out of the way of gunfire. And then he was struck as well,” said Johnson.

The deputies, described as veteran officers who have been with the department more than 20 years, were taken to OU Medical Center.

The deputy who died in the line of duty has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz.

The second deputy who was wounded has been identified as Mark Johns.

“Law enforcement, it's a tight community, and I'm so thankful they were screaming across the state for my guys,” Johnson said.

The suspect accused of the shooting has been identified as Benjamin Plank. He was taken into custody following a short vehicle chase.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief with host Nyk Daniels.