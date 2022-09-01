PM NewsBrief: Sept. 1, 2022

Oklahoma’s AG releases guidance about state’s abortion ban

Oklahoma’s Attorney General released guidance about the state’s abortion ban Wednesday.

AG John O’Connor’s guidance says Oklahoma’s criminal and civil abortion laws do not apply to unintentional miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and related treatments, IVF, or contraception.

The guidance says doctors should be given "substantial leeway" in life-threatening situations, but doctors can still be prosecuted.

It is unclear what "substantial leeway" means exactly - and other than ectopic pregnancies, qualifying conditions aren't laid out.

It is important to note, no Oklahoma laws punish abortion patients for the procedure, but instead focus on providers.

Cherokee Nation national holiday

The 70th annual Cherokee National Holiday begins this weekend in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the first fully in-person holiday since the pandemic.

There's no prouder time to be Cherokee than the Cherokee National holiday that celebrates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation constitution.

The three day event features traditional games like Chunkey, blowgun and of course, stickball, a Powwow, Cherokee Artisan market with 200 vendors and a parade that's in both Cherokee and English on Saturday.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will also give his annual state of the nation address where he will discuss the historic McGirt vs. Oklahoma decision and rights of Cherokee Freedmen descendents.

Holiday starts on Thursday and Cherokee Nation officials are expecting record breaking attendance.

Enid airport to receive upgrades

The Enid airport is receiving a number of upgrades thanks to grants totaling nearly $8 million.

The Enid News & Eagle reports upgrades to the Woodring Regional Airport will allow nearby Vance Air Force Base to make more use of the facility.

The airport's center runway will be reconstructed, which in effect, will allow it to be a fourth runway for Vance Air Force Base.

Other projects include reconstruction of the south ramp and south hangar.

Construction is set to begin in the coming months.

Oklahoma will soon offer another COVID-19 booster shot

Both Pfizer and Moderna have developed updated boosters of their original vaccines, intended to protect better against the omicron strains. Those variants are significantly more transmissible, and they make up the bulk of new cases.

Federal regulators are near the finish line in giving those shots final approval. The Oklahoma State Department of Health was able to preorder doses, a spokeswoman said on Thursday morning. Pending that final approval, they should be available on Tuesday.

Immunity begins waning four to six months after a vaccine. Health officials recommend the booster for anyone who has gone that long since their last shot.

About 72 percent of Oklahomans have gotten at least one dose so far, according to state data, but only about 58 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. By age group, kids 5-11 are the least likely to be vaccinated, with about 14 percent having at least one dose.

