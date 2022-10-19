PM NewsBrief: Oct. 19, 2022

State Question 820 Special Election Date Set

Supporters of legalizing recreational cannabis in Oklahoma will have their day at the polls. Governor Stitt announced the State Question will be on a special election ballot next year.

Oklahomans will be able to vote on legalization of recreational cannabis in a special election on March 7, 2023.

State Question 820 would legalize cannabis for adults over 21, and it would allow some people with drug convictions the chance to have their cannabis convictions reversed and criminal records expunged.

The question specifies for the first two years, recreational cannabis business licenses are available only to businesses that have already been in operation for at least a year.

Earlier this year, 820’s backers turned in 69,000 more signatures than needed. But an outside vendor took so long to verify signatures that the state Supreme Court ruled it was too late for the initiative to be included on this November’s ballot.

LGBTQ+ smoking study

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is partnering with an Oklahoma-based LGBTQ+ advocacy group on a new study.

The TSET Health Promotion Research Center and Freedom Oklahoma are working on a new treatment study for LGBTQ+ adults who want to quit smoking cigarettes.

Participants of the Empowerment Project will receive cessation assistance as well as opportunities to take part in activities that support the LGBTQ+ community, with the study’s hypothesis being community-focused health interventions that have worked for HIV prevention may also work for smoking cessation.

Participants will receive six weekly counseling sessions and 12 weeks of nicotine replacement therapy while also being invited to participate in supportive activities. Participation can be remote or via Zoom and will be compensated for up to $200.

Oklahoma official faces drug trafficking charges

An attorney and former Governor Stitt appointee is facing drug trafficking charges for allegedly helping his out-of-state clients establish illegal cannabis grow operations. The accused, Matt Stacy, served as the state’s hospital surge plan advisor during the pandemic.

State narcotics officials allege Stacy set up fraudulent schemes with international drug trafficking organizations and engaged in “industrial-scale black-market marijuana manufacturing and trafficking.”

The law requires licensed grows to be at least 75% owned by Oklahoma residents, and officials allege Stacy created businesses by using Oklahoma residents to operate as “ghost” owners. They say he also counseled cannabis growers to grow without proper licensure and how to provide misleading information to banks.

The governor’s office says Stacy is no longer involved in the administration. Stacy was appointed to Stitt’s Council on Science and Innovation in January of 2021, and that entire council resigned last month as part of a revamping effort. Stacy was charged Monday with 13 felony counts.

Absentee Ballots

Oklahoma voters wanting to cast an absentee ballot for the November 8th general election must request that ballot no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, October 24.

No excuse is needed to request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma. There are several kinds of absentee ballots - each with their own specific instructions - but the standard absentee ballot affidavit is required by law to be notarized. Notaries may not charge a fee to process an Oklahoma absentee ballot affidavit.

You can learn more about requesting an absentee ballot online at elections.ok.gov.

Fatal police shooting in Anadarko

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is investigating a fatal police shooting in Anadarko.

A currently unidentified Anadarko police officer shot and killed 26-year-old Angel Jimenez during a traffic stop around 9 p.m. last Sunday.

Jimenez was a passenger in the car the officer pulled over, and after the officer questioned the occupants and called for backup, Jimenez fled the scene on foot.

After a short chase, the officer shot Jimenez. Officers administered aid until EMTs arrived, but he was later pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Authorities say a gun was found at the scene. No officers were hurt.

