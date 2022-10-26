PM NewsBrief: Oct. 26, 2022

Second Oklahoman sentenced to prison for Jan. 6

A second Oklahoman has been sentenced to prison time for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

28-year-old Jerry Ryals was sentenced to nine months in prison and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution for his part in the January 6 Capitol riots. In May, he pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge of civil disorder for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol three times.

Ryals’ attorney says while his sentence seems inconsistent with those of other Jan. 6 rioters charged with similar crimes, it is unlikely they will file for an appeal.

After serving his prison sentence, Ryals will be on supervised release for three years.

Hepatitis C treatment for SoonerCare members

SoonerCare members have access to a new Hepatitis C treatment.

The state’s Medicaid agency announced it’s now covering an eight-week treatment for the viral liver infection. As of 2020, more than 4,000 Oklahomans enrolled in SoonerCare were Hepatitis C positive.

The new medication available is called Mavyret. Unlike existing Hepatitis C options under SoonerCare, members won’t have to get prior authorization for the medication, which makes it easier for patients to access.

Hepatitis C medication is notoriously expensive.

The virus can be slow to show symptoms, sometimes taking decades or never showing at all. Left untreated, it can become chronic, causing severe damage to the liver, as well as liver cancer.

According to the World Health Organization, testing and treatment are far too limited globally. Only one in five people with the infection have been diagnosed, and of those who are diagnosed, only about 60% are treated.

Oklahoma's AG Race

Oklahoma’s Attorney General race will select the replacement for an office that is responsible for counseling state agencies and the legislature - and also representing public interests of Oklahoma. The winner will be entering the position at a divisive time.

Republican Gentner Drummond is heavily favored in his race against Libertarian Lynda Steele - with no Democratic challenger. Republicans make up over half of Oklahoma’s voting population - despite growth in the Libertarian party over the last several years.

Drummond has been eyeing the job for some time. He ran against former Attorney General Mike Hunter in 2018 and again this year against Hunter’s appointed replacement John O’Connor - beating him in the runoff.

The winner of the election will also take over at a time when the relationship between the state and tribal nations are tense over sovereignty, gaming compacts and jurisdictional issues.

The general election takes place on Nov. 8th.

Learn more about what's on the Nov. 8th general election ballot in our online Voter Guide.

Sustainable cannabis ID tags

A greener solution to cannabis ID tags could be on the horizon. The state’s tag supplier, Metrc is piloting a test program for more sustainable IDs.

Radio frequency identification, or RFID, tags are put on cannabis packages to track them as they make their way through the state’s cannabis network. But like much of the cannabis industry’s packaging, current RFID tags aren’t very sustainable.

Metrc announced Tuesday it’s piloting a new product it says is much greener. The new tags contain post-consumer waste, which means it’s sourced from things like recycled paper products. They’re also made from hemp, as well as paper fiber that’s certified ethically sourced.

By using recycled materials, Metrc says it’s significantly reducing energy consumption, emissions, waste and water usage. And the tags are made using wind-powered electricity.

Metrc is currently recruiting Oklahoma cannabis businesses for the new program. The company plans to fully transition to sustainable tags by 2024.

