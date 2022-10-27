PM NewsBrief: Oct. 27, 2022

Oklahoma's State Treasurer race

Three candidates are running for state treasurer after Republican incumbent Randy McDaniel declined to seek reelection.

Democratic candidate Charles de Coune has campaigned on government accountability. He says as state treasurer, he would fight for transparency and ensure opportunities for public input on the state legislature’s financial decisions. De Coune also ran in 2018 but lost to current Treasurer McDaniel with only 28.4% of the vote.

Libertarian candidate Greg Sadler also emphasizes his commitment to government transparency. He says he believes in spending “the absolute least amount of taxpayer money.”

After winning August’s run-off primary, term-limited State Representative Todd Russ is the Republican candidate for state treasurer. Russ’s campaign highlights his experience as a banker and roles on financial committees in the state legislature.

Only three Republicans have ever served as Oklahoma’s state treasurer, but the GOP has held the office since 2011.

Applications open for Oklahoma environmental education grants

Oklahoma teachers and youth leaders can now apply for environmental education grants from the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

Teachers in public or private schools and group leaders from youth organizations are encouraged to apply for the grants, which range from $100 to $1000. Proposed projects must be focused on environmental education, directly involve students, tie in classroom learning objectives and be completed by the end of the next school year.

Categories for projects range from composting and recycling to outdoor classroom revitalization, among others.

Past projects include hydroponic and aquaponic gardens, nature trail enhancements, rain barrels, edible forests and pollinator gardens. Comanche Middle School even used its grant to test reservoir water quality and study fish populations.

The deadline to apply on the DEQ’s website is December 1, and funds are awarded in January.



Oklahoma County DA candidate says he would drop manslaughter charges against five police officers

A candidate for District Attorney of Oklahoma County says he would drop charges against police officers who killed a teenager in 2021.

Oklahoma County DA candidate Kevin Calvey says he would drop charges against five Oklahoma City police officers who fatally shot a 15-year-old if elected.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot 13 times by the police officers after they suspected him of robbing a gas station with a gun. Surveillance video shows Rodriguez was not holding his gun when the officers started firing.

This evidence led current Oklahoma County DA David Prater to charge the police officers with first-degree manslaughter.

Prater, who will have served as DA for 16 years when his term is up in January, is not seeking reelection.

Cherokee Nation opens meat processing facility

The Cherokee Nation is celebrating the opening of a new USDA certified meat processing plant on the reservation.

Officials hope the 1839 Cherokee Meat Company will help address food shortages and security while supporting local agriculture and economic development. 1839 is the year the Cherokee Nation became united by their constitution.

It’s part of the tribal nation’s goal to establish a farm to table operation. In 2014, they established a bison herd at Blue Star Ranch. Surplus animals from the ranch will be processed at the new meat processing facility to provide food for Cherokee people.

This is the latest in a series of meat processing facilities tribal nations have opened. The Muscogee Nation, the Osage Nation and the Quapaw Nation also have animal herds and processors to provide healthy, locally sourced food for citizens.

