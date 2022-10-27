© 2022 KGOU
Science Technology and Environment

Applications open for Oklahoma environmental education grants

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:53 AM CDT
Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality
Applications have opened for environmental education grants from the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

Teachers in public or private schools and group leaders from youth organizations are encouraged to apply for the grants, which range from $100 to $1000. Proposed projects must be focused on environmental education, directly involve students, tie in classroom learning objectives and be completed by the end of the next school year.

Full grant requirements and FAQ’s can be found here.

Categories for projects range from composting and recycling to outdoor classroom revitalization and edible gardens, among others.

Past projects include hydroponic and aquaponic gardens, nature trail enhancements, rain barrels, edible forests and pollinator gardens. Comanche Middle School even used its grant to test reservoir water quality and study fish populations, according to a DEQ spokesperson.

The deadline to apply on the DEQ’s website is Dec. 1, and funds are awarded in January.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Beth Wallis
Beth reports on energy and environmental topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
