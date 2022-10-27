Applications open for Oklahoma environmental education grants

Applications have opened for environmental education grants from the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

Teachers in public or private schools and group leaders from youth organizations are encouraged to apply for the grants, which range from $100 to $1000. Proposed projects must be focused on environmental education, directly involve students, tie in classroom learning objectives and be completed by the end of the next school year.

Full grant requirements and FAQ’s can be found here.

Categories for projects range from composting and recycling to outdoor classroom revitalization and edible gardens, among others.

Past projects include hydroponic and aquaponic gardens, nature trail enhancements, rain barrels, edible forests and pollinator gardens. Comanche Middle School even used its grant to test reservoir water quality and study fish populations, according to a DEQ spokesperson.

The deadline to apply on the DEQ’s website is Dec. 1, and funds are awarded in January.

