PM NewsBrief: Jan 2, 2023

An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed three pieces of legislation that he says will protect Oklahomans on roadways. Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm Thursday filed Senate Bills 82, 83 and 84. SB 82 would prohibit law enforcement entities from requiring officers, justices or judges to fulfill traffic citation quotas. SB 83 would ban the detention, interdiction, or other disparate treatment of an individual solely on the basis that the person drives or rides on a motorcycle or wears motorcycle-related clothing or paraphernalia. And...SB 84 would prohibit the use of red light cameras. Dahm cited research that indicated accidents increased in some cases after red light cameras were installed. The next legislative session begins in February.

A portion of Kelly Avenue in Edmond will be reduced to one lane over the next several days. The City of Edmond says Kelly Avenue, between Edmond Road and W. First Street, will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning tomorrow (Tuesday) as crews work to install a new sanitary sewer line and manhole access. The closure is expected to last for approximately 10 days, weather permitting. Motorists are asked to be aware of the restrictions and adjust their routes and travel time accordingly.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr named a new executive director for the tribal nation's housing program. Todd Enlow has worked in various capacities within the Cherokee Nation for more than 23 years, including overseeing some of the tribal nation's COVID-19 response programs. Starting this month, Enlow will oversee the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation in his new role and will also serve as the Hoskin administration’s senior advisor. In 2019, Cherokee Nation council passed the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act. It provided more than $30 million for housing investment for tribal citizens. Enlow will oversee housing programs for the nation's elderly and those who are in need of affordable housing.

