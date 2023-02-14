PM NewsBrief: Feb. 14, 2023

Black History Day at Oklahoma Capitol

Throngs of people flooded the State Capitol Monday to take part in the first Black History Day held there. Education reform was a common topic, in response to the legislature’s focus on diversity discussions in the classroom.

Civil rights activists, artists, students and community leaders spoke and performed to a packed rotunda at the Capitol. After 2021’s House Bill 1775, Oklahoma’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban, Black community leaders called attention to concerns of stifling historical discussion in the classroom.

"It might not be taught to you in the classroom, but it doesn’t make any difference. ‘Cause we can teach ourselves our history," said Marilyn Luper Hildreth, daughter of civil rights icon Clara Luper.

Oklahoma City rapper and activist Jabee spoke pointedly.

"White Republicans in this state have decided to make our classrooms, our teachers and our children their battleground — their battleground for racism," said Jabee.

Lawmakers are considering more classroom content restrictions this session.

Contention at Tulsa Public Schools Board meeting over civics course

Concerns about violating Oklahoma's law governing teachings surrounding race and sex a second time loomed over the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education as its members considered adopting a civics curriculum this week.

The board was deadlocked in a 3-3 vote over a civics curriculum from Generation Citizen at its Monday night meeting, thus defeating the adoption of the curriculum. Board member Jerry Griffin raised concerns that it would lead the district to another House Bill 1775 violation. House Bill 1775 prohibits school districts from teaching anything intended to make people uncomfortable on the basis of race or sex.

In 2022, TPS' accreditation was lowered to “accredited with warning” after a state Department of Education attorney determined they violated the law. District Superintendent Deborah Gist disagreed with Griffin. DG: I have no concerns with it being anything other than completely consistent with state law and with all of the efforts that each of us share. Griffin still expressed concern that teachers could use the curriculum to violate the law.

According to Generation Citizen's website, the non-profit organization (quote) "engages in advocacy and policy work" in an attempt to build demand for what it calls "action civics."

Congenital syphilis legislation

Oklahoma has seen its rate of congenital syphilis soar. Lawmakers are considering a bill that could get those babies help before they’re born.

For decades, syphilis seemed all but eradicated. But ten years ago, new cases started to skyrocket. That included cases in newborns, who contract the bacterial infection while passing through the birth canal.

The CDC estimates that from 2016 to 2020, the rate of babies born with syphilis in Oklahoma went up by nearly 2,000%. Back in 2016, congenital syphilis was rare. And by 2020, Oklahoma ranked 5th in the nation for babies born with the disease.

State law requires medical providers to test pregnant patients for syphilis once — at the beginning of the pregnancy. Public health and medical experts have been pushing for more screening throughout pregnancy.

Senate Bill 292, filed by Midwest City Senator Brenda Stanley, would up that requirement to three times in pregnancy, including right before delivery. The bill advanced out of the Senate health committee last week.

Oklahoma Attorney General rejects legality of Governor’s appointments to the Veteran’s Commission

Oklahoma’s Attorney General says Governor Kevin Stitt failed to follow the law when making new appointments to the Oklahoma Veteran’s Commission.

In August of 2022, Larry Van Schuyver, who after serving nine years on the commission, was removed by Governor Stitt. That removal opened up a lawsuit as well as an empty seat.

Now, Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the new appointments Governor Stitt has made since then are unlawful, since Stitt did not follow the proper procedure of selecting from lists provided by veteran’s groups.

Governor Stitt claims the groups were ineligible to submit nominees because they failed to comply with an audit requirement. Attorney General Drummond says the audit is only required every three years upon the expiration of a commissioner’s term.

If a member is removed prior to the expiration of their term, as is the current situation, then the nominee must be selected from the lists provided by the veteran’s organizations.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the AM NewsBrief.