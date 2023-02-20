PM NewsBrief: Feb. 20, 2023

Budget surplus money

Lawmakers are getting an extra two billion dollars to spend in the coming budget.

According to the Associated Press, the Board of Equalization certified $12.6 billion for the Legislature in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The state also has more than a billion dollars stashed away in its Rainy Day Fund and $700 million appropriated last year to help lure a manufacturing facility to Oklahoma.

Lawmakers must craft a budget for the 2024 fiscal year by the end of the legislative session on May 26.

Oklahoma sees drought improvement

Recent moisture has made a considerable impact in mitigating Oklahoma's drought situation.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, only 36% of the state is experiencing extreme drought or worse, which is a significant decrease from the previous week's 56%.

You could divide the state along the I-44 corridor—extreme drought to the north and west with conditions generally improving as you move southeast. State Climatologist Gary McManus says while 80% of the state is still in at least moderate drought, that's the lowest percentage it's been since July 19th. He emphasized the significance of receiving this moisture since the next few weeks are expected to be drier.

Five Moons Ballerinas

The U.S. Mint released a new $1 coin this month, featuring five Native American women known as the ‘Five Moons Ballerinas.’

The U.S. Mint is featuring Osage ballerina Maria Tallchief and the rest of the ‘Five Moons Ballerinas,’ on this year's $1 coin.

Born in Fairfax, Oklahoma, Tallchief was a world class ballerina who performed alongside her sister Marjorie and three other Native American dancers in the early 20th century.

The other side of the gold coin will feature Sacagawea carrying her infant son Jean Baptiste, as it has in the past.

Maria Tallchief is also slated to be on a newly minted quarter later this year as part of the American Women's Quarters Program. Former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller debuted on a quarter as part of the program last year.

#1 ranked Oklahoma softball team suffers first defeat of 2023

As Voice of Oklahoma Softball announcer, Chris Plank, relayed, a 4 run third inning is all it took for unranked Baylor to defeat National Championship favorite Oklahoma on Saturday.

Despite out-hitting the bears, timely pitching kept the powerful OU offense at bay. The loss is just the 8th in the last 3 years for the Sooners, who’ve amassed 123 wins in the same span.

In a team twitter post, Head Coach Patty Gasso remarked, “What just happened is extremely valuable. What's valuable is the response, the rebound and the extra work that is going to be put in to make us better.”

This weekend, the Sooners head to California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, where they will face #2 UCLA among several others for tournament number 3 of 6 this season. OU softball will also see Baylor again in Waco.

