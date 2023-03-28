PM NewsBrief: March 28, 2023

House Votes To Censure Rep. Dean Davis

Oklahoma’s House of Representatives is censuring Broken Arrow Republican Dean Davis.

Oklahoma City Police accuse Davis of public drunkenness. He was arrested outside a Bricktown bar in the early morning hours last week.

A majority of lawmakers say his conduct is unbecoming of a legislator. This comes in the wake of a censure of Democrat Mauree Turner after they were accused of sheltering a person wanted for questioning in a law enforcement investigation at the Capitol.

Turner and a number of Democrats defended Davis during the vote.

The move means Davis is stripped of his committee assignments. But he was told if he apologizes in writing to OKC police and to other members he will get them back.

Davis serves on several committees including the House Alcohol, tobacco and controlled substances committee.

Oklahoma County Deputy Murder Trial on Hold

The trial for the 2022 murder of an Oklahoma County deputy is on hold.

Benjamin Plank was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz, but he’s been deemed incompetent to stand trial and must undergo treatment before the trial can continue.

Plank is accused of fatally shooting Swartz while he was trying to serve an eviction notice to the home where Plank lived with his mother.

He is also accused of firing at three other deputies, including one who was shot but survived.

Forensic psychologist Scott Orth found Plank has delusions caused by mental illness, including the belief members of his family are involved in a “pedophile ring” and the belief there is a conspiracy between his family and law enforcement to silence him.

Orth says Plank’s current mental state leaves him unable to assist his attorney with his defense.

OTA Transparency Bill Moves Forward

A bill making its way through the state legislature would modify who appoints board members of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

HB 2263 by Techumseh Republican Danny Sterling would give equal appointment authority to the House Speaker, Senate Pro Tempore and Governor to appoint two members each to the panel.

Currently, the Governor appoints all six members.

Representative Sterling says the bill would bring more transparency to the board.

The OTA has been under fire following the announcement of a planned turnpike near Norman last year.

The bill would also reduce the term limit for the OTA members from eight to six years - and it prohibits members from voting on issues they would have a direct financial interest in. The bill moves onto the Senate after passing in the House.

2022 Storm Victims in 7 Counties Eligible for Federal Grants

Some Oklahomans affected by last year's severe storms are eligible to receive thousands of dollars in grants to help repair their homes.

Rural Oklahomans whose houses were damaged by severe weather last year can receive grants up to nearly $41,000 under the USDA’s Home Repair Grant Program.

Homes must be within the seven counties that were federally declared disaster areas, including Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa.

People who apply and receive grants can use funds toward home repair expenses from storm damage, preparing the site of a new home, or relocating a home.

Grants are available through Oklahoma’s USDA state office until all the funds are used up.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.

