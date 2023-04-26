PM NewsBrief: April 26, 2023

Death Row Inmate Glossip Denied Clemency

Despite an unprecedented amount of support from state officials, a split vote from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board led to no recommendation for clemency for death row inmate Richard Glossip.

Glossip was found guilty of the 1997 murder-for-hire of motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Prior to the clemency hearing, several state lawmakers pushed for an independent investigation of Glossip’s case.

That investigation found several problems with the trial, including the state’s destruction of material evidence and false testimony from the key witness.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond also spoke to the board.

“I’m not aware of any time in our history that an attorney general has appeared before this board and argued for clemency. I’m also not aware of any time in the history of Oklahoma when justice would require it,” Drummond said.

The Pardon and Parole Board is meant to have five members, but the fifth member, Richard Smothermon, recused himself from this vote. His wife was a prosecutor in Glossip’s 2004 retrial.

Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18th.

Following State Supreme Court Ruling To Life-Saving Abortions, New Study Finds Oklahoma Hospitals Unclear On Legal Line

The state’s supreme court ruled last month Oklahomans have a right to life-saving abortions, whether it’s an emergency or not. A new study finds hospitals are still unclear on where the legal line is.

Physicians for Human Rights partnered with the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice and organized the study. Researchers posed as prospective patients and spoke with representatives at 34 of the 37 Oklahoma hospitals that offer obstetric care, asking about what would happen if their health suddenly took a turn for the worst, and they needed an abortion.

"Overall, hospital staff could not clearly articulate their hospitals’ emergency policies," said Dr. Michelle Heisler, one of the study's lead authors.

She says 22 of the 34 hospitals weren’t able to give the callers any information about procedures, policies, or support provided to doctors when an abortion becomes medically necessary.

And only two hospitals described providing legal support for doctors in that situation.

This is important, in part, because malpractice insurance doesn’t apply to criminal proceedings, and performing an unnecessary abortion is a felony.

New Food Waste Law Could Help Environment

A bill addressing food insecurity has been signed into law.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed legislation granting civil immunity to restaurants and school cafeterias for donating leftover food.

House Bill 1542 addresses food shortage issues in the state by encouraging more donations of perfectly good food to those in need.

The bill provides protection from civil action, except in cases of willful or negligent donation of spoiled food.

Furthermore, the legislation has the potential to have a positive impact on the environment as food waste, according to the EPA, is the single most common material landfilled.

Decomposing food creates potent greenhouse gasses that have been linked to climate change. The law goes into effect Nov. 1.

Classes Resume Thursday in Tornado Devastated Shawnee

Classes resume Thursday for Shawnee Public Schools following last week's devastating tornado.

Buses will run and elementary students will return to schools, but middle and high school students will begin remote learning.

Superintendent April Grace says Shawnee High School will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

"We are going to conitnue to work to do everything we can to make the end of the school year as normal as possible for the seniors with activities, athletics, graduation--all of those aspects," Grace said.

Grace says they'll determine the status of the middle school next week. Roof damage is an issue.

The district is replenishing its food supplies and plans to begin meal distribution soon.

Several tornadoes hit Pottawatomie County last Wednesday including an EF-2 tornado that touched down in Shawnee.

The county had widespread damage and was declared a federal and state disaster.

