PM NewsBrief: May 18, 2023

Oklahoman Convicted For January 6 Insurrection

Another Oklahoman has been convicted for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Anthony Alfred Griffith is an electrician from the Muskogee area who participated in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Griffith was found guilty of four misdemeanors related to disrupting government business and trespassing.

He stormed the Capitol with his former employee Jerry Ryals, who pleaded guilty last year to charges for his actions that day and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Griffith is one of at least 11 Oklahomans and more than 1,000 people charged with crimes related to the insurrection.

Bartlesville Closes Public Pools

A city in northeastern Oklahoma says the pools will be closed for the summer due to ongoing water shortages.

Even with a bump from last week’s rain, the lakes that supply Bartlesville are sitting at about 56% capacity.

To address the shortage, the city says it won’t open either of its public pools this summer but will continue watering the greens at its two municipal golf courses.

The city says it’s prioritizing golf courses because they bring in tourism money and provide a fundraising venue for local businesses.

The city says it hopes to eventually use recirculated pond water on the greens instead.

City officials insist they don’t want to burden specific businesses with water restrictions. That’s why car washes won’t close despite complaints from residents.

If Bartlesville’s water supply gets out of the rough - that would be at 70% capacity - pools could open if the city can staff them.

Mosquito Population Expected To Increase

Recent soaking rain has helped tame Oklahoma’s dry conditions, but it also means the mosquito population is about to swell.

Dr. Justin Tally with Oklahoma State University says standing water and warm temperatures are what mosquitoes need to lay eggs. Within seven days, the mosquitos grow into a blood-feeding adult.

With parts of the state seeing more than seven inches of rain over the past month and temperatures expected to climb into the 80s next week, Tally says the mosquito population is expected to grow.

Experts say the best defense against the insects is to apply spray products with DEET in a well-ventilated area. You’re also encouraged to get rid of any standing water on your property.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' At Cannes

Killers of the Flower Moon is a bestselling book about the 1920s era murders of Osage people. It’s now being turned into a movie set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in Southern France.

"It's Oklahoma's dirty little secret," said Osage citizen Margaret Sisk.

Growing up, Sisk was told by her dad and others that you just didn't talk about what happened to Osage people during the Reign of Terror.

But, with a new movie about to hit the world stage, Sisk thinks it's time everyone knows.

"It's a part of history that needed to be told because it's not in Oklahoma history," said Sisk.

Killers of the Flower Moon examines the story of the 1920s Osage murders after oil was discovered on their land.

White people flocked to Osage County to get wealth for themselves. And dozens of Osages were murdered in a plot to obtain money and headrights.

Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear says he was concerned about how Osages would be depicted in the movie.

"We're used to Hollywood stereotypes and not being accurate to our language, our culture…and so that was always a concern," said Standing Bear.

The film premieres at Cannes on Saturday and will be in wide release this fall.

