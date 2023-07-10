PM NewsBrief: July 10, 2023

Quapaw Citizens Elect New Business Committee Chairwoman

Quapaw citizens went to the polls over the weekend and elected a new business committee chairwoman.

Wena Supernaw is now the new chairwoman of the Business Committee of the Quapaw Nation.

Supernaw was elected last year as the tribal nation's secretary treasurer but decided to throw her hat into the ring when former chairman Joseph Byrd resigned earlier this year after facing a recall.

Supernaw won with 358 votes out of only 441 voters who participated in this election.

As chairwoman, Supernaw will lead the tribe with more than 3,000 members based in far Northeast Oklahoma.

Quapaw voters will head to the polls again in two weeks to elect a vacant council member seat and a new vice chairman

Norman Warns Utility Customers About Scam

The city of Norman is warning residents about a utility scam.

City officials say they have been made aware of individuals contacting Norman utilities customers by phone and email indicating that bills are past due and requesting payment.

The city says this is a scam and it will only provide relevant notices by mail.

Residents are advised not to give out personal information over the phone or via email.

If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.

Safe Haven Baby Box In Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Fire Department opened the state’s first Safe Haven Baby Box late last week.

Parents looking to surrender their infants up to 30 days old can now do so at Fire Station 21 in Oklahoma City.

They can place the infant in a Safe Haven Baby Box, located on the northeastern exterior of the building, which will alert emergency personnel.

The fire department says the surrendered infants will then be retrieved by local social services agencies.

Under the state’s Safe Haven laws, parents will not be prosecuted if the infant is unharmed.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program was founded in 2015 and operates in eleven other states, including neighboring Arkansas and New Mexico.

Brown’s Bakery Coming Back To OKC

The historic Brown’s Bakery in Oklahoma City is coming back.

William Brown, the son of the current owner Billy Brown, decided to continue the 77 year old family business in a new location.

Brown's father announced last month that they planned to retire and close the business.

But then came the public response, a flood of customers in those last days, and change of heart.

Brenda Martindale, manager and daughter of the Browns, says the bakery is closed now temporarily until Brown can find a new place.

The old location is pending sale.

