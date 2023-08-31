PM NewsBrief: Aug. 31, 2023

Labor Day weekend travel expectations

If you are traveling for Labor Day Weekend, you’re not alone. Triple-A Oklahoma says travel is expected to be up over last year with most hitting the roadways to get to their destinations. Booking data show flights and cruises are also up over 2022.

The national average for a gallon of regular was $3.78 on Labor Day 2022. This summer, gas prices spiked in July due to a tight supply and the increased cost of oil. Early August brought some relief, but as hurricane season mounts, so do concerns about higher gas prices heading into Labor Day weekend.

Oklahoma DEQ receives $3 million grant to look into the state’s air quality, workforce development

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has received a $3 million federal planning grant to develop a statewide greenhouse gas inventory and develop plans for reducing emissions. The funding comes from the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The department announced on Wednesday it is working with state agencies, Oklahoma universities, Tribal Nations, and local governmental agencies to determine projects and planning coordination opportunities for the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant.

Projects on vehicle charging infrastructure, methane detection, carbon capture, and workforce development centered around the reduction of greenhouse gasses are will be considered as the DEQ develops a statewide priority action plan and comprehensive action plan for better air quality.

This comes at a time where this year’s annual air quality life index from the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute was released earlier this month. The index shows that air pollution continues to be the greatest external threat to human life expectancy on the planet.

According to the EPA, in many parts of the United States, climate change is expected to worsen harmfulground-level ozone, increase people’s exposure to allergens like pollen, and contribute to worsening air quality. It can also decreasevisibility so that it is harder to see into the distance. Changes in the amount of outdoor air pollutants can also affectindoor air quality.

The next phases of the planning grant include a road show later this year to get input from communities and stakeholders around Oklahoma on how to use the Climate Pollution Reduction grant. The department is taking public comment until Sept. 15. You can submit a comment through email to CPRGOK@deq.ok.gov.

The Cherokee Nation to grow its filmmaking operations

The Cherokee Nation has announced an expansion and reorganization of its filmmaking operation. The Cherokee Nation Businesses have announced the rebranding of their filmmaking, storytelling and content creation collective as Cherokee Film.

Cherokee Film will provide an outlet for tribal filmmakers to remove barriers surrounding Indigenous film and production. Cherokee Nation businesses are aiding in the growth and future of television and film production in Oklahoma, while allowing tribal members to take part in it.

Nation leaders expect economic growth with the announcement. The entity will have more than 30 full time employees.

Hoping to diversify the stories of mainstream media, Cherokee Film leaders say the operation is driven to create a lasting and more inclusive ecosystem for generations to come.

Cleveland County deputy arrested on charges of murdering another deputy – his wife

Oklahoma City police arrested Cleveland County Deputy Vaughn Cannon in the early hours of Wednesday morning after officers responded to a domestic disturbance and possible shooting.

At the scene, they found his wife, Cleveland County Deputy Jordan Cannon, deceased.

In a press release, Oklahoma City police say she appeared to have been fatally shot. Vaughn Cannon was arrested at the scene and booked in the Canadian County jail.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said Vaughn Cannon has been terminated from his position at the sheriff’s office. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the homicide.

