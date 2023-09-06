PM NewsBrief: Sept. 6, 2023

Coalition Of Norman Leaders Propose $1 Billion Entertainment District

A $1 billion entertainment district is in the works for Norman.

A coalition of city, county, business and University of Oklahoma leaders unveiled the plans Wednesday.

The development would be located at Rock Creek Road and 24th Avenue Northwest.

The plans include a venue for major entertainment and sports events, an outdoor plaza, retail, restaurants, bars, offices and various housing options.

Officials say in a news release that about 80% of the plan’s $1 billion cost would be paid through private investment.

The remaining 20% would be paid through public sources. None of the funds would come from the city or county general funds.

Del City Officer Shooting Update

A lawyer for one of the people who was shot a recent high school football game is releasing some details.

An off-duty Del City police officer shot Demetrize Carter, 43, in the chest at a Choctaw High School football game more than a week ago.

At the game, a 16-year-old student was shot and killed by a minor who has since been arrested.

Billy Clark, an attorney hired by Carter’s family, said Carter was attempting to help Cordea Clark — no relation — when the off-duty officer shot him.

"He had his hands up speaking with one of the Del City officers, basically explaining that, you know, the kid that was shot was on the ground dying. He was attempting to help him as best he can, and his hands were up the whole entire time. No weapon, nothing in his hands that was of a threat. And then all of a sudden he got shot," Clark said.

Clark said Carter is still in the hospital.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Oklahoma Kindergarten Vaccination Exemptions Now Highest In Region

An analysis by the non-profit news outlet Oklahoma Watch shows Oklahoma's kindergartners are now the least-vaccinated in the region.

The latest survey of school-year exemption rates shows that 3.5% of kids entering kindergarten got an exemption from getting the standard vaccines to start school. That's up a full percentage point from the previous year.

The growth is almost entirely for religious or philosophical reasons.

Health officials say vaccinations—and a critical mass of children getting them—prevent the spread of disease in classrooms.

Tulsa Begins Another 1921 Race Massacre Gravesite Search

The city of Tulsa is conducting its third excavation to find gravesites of victims of the 1921 Race Massacre.

At a news conference at City Hall Tuesday, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the city is searching for more graves of massacre victims.

“We will follow this investigation wherever it leads us," said Bynum.

Bynum was joined by state archeologist Dr. Kary Stackelbeck and Brenda Nails-Alford, a descendant of massacre survivors.

Dr. Stackelbeck says her team found a series of bricks that were laid out in a way consistent with makeshift headstones.

“We had one... and then we had another, and then we had another until we ended up actually exposing a row of these," said Stackelbeck.

Bynum said the city’s goal is to use DNA analysis to connect any possible remains of victims with their living descendants.

Crews at Oaklawn Cemetery will be using heavy equipment before hand-excavating the site as work continues for roughly a few weeks.