PM NewsBrief: Oct. 24, 2023

“Dark Money” Groups Targeting State Races

Some Oklahoma elections are reportedly being targeted by dark money groups.

In 2022, political candidate JJ Stitt for Senate District 26 was targeted by an out-of-state political ad campaign group known as Common Sense Conservatives LLC during the Republican primary.

Now, that same organization is after conservative Baptist minister Dusty Deevers, who is running for Senate District 32.

As The Frontier reports, the organization is part of a much larger network of dark money groups targeting multiple national and state-wide elections.

These groups are often connected to fake charities and list invalid addresses or phone numbers that go to answering services-making it difficult to pursue legal action.

Some Oklahoma lawmakers, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, have called for greater transparency into these organizations to prevent them from influencing elections.

In 2020, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a law making it more difficult for voters to see who is behind dark money groups.

Renovations Begin On Jim Thorpe Office Building

Renovations are underway at the historic Jim Thorpe Office Building in Oklahoma City.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to celebrate the renovation plan.

The $70 million project includes updates to the exterior of the building and various renovations inside.

House Rep. Mark McBride authored a bill in 2022 to fund the project.

The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of June 2026.

OU Receives $16 million To Recruit, Retain Medical Students From Underserved Communities

The University of Oklahoma is getting $16 million to help recruit and retain medical students from Tribal, rural and medically underserved communities.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant focuses on enhancing medical student education through curricula emphasizing the importance of primary care - especially in underserved and rural locations.

Oklahoma ranks 47th in primary care access, with two counties classified as primary care health profession shortage areas.

The initiative will address barriers students face entering medical school through resources to support their applications and scholarships.

It’s a partnership between OU’s College of Medicine, OU Health Sciences and the OU-TU School of Community Medicine.

OU-TU’s School of Community Medicine Dean Dr. James Herman says he looks forward to expanding the state’s health partnerships while attracting new students from Oklahoma communities.

Moore Dispatcher Honored For Life-Saving Work

A Moore Police dispatcher was honored for her life saving work at a special event in New York City today.

Keara Duncomb was presented with a First Responders Children’s Foundation Hero Award at a National First Responders Day event in Times Square on Tuesday morning.

Last August, Duncomb answered a call from a 10-year-old boy whose grandmother had fallen and hit her head, resulting in severe blood loss.

Duncomb was able to walk the boy through how to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived on the scene.

A representative from the First Responders Children’s Foundation was in Oklahoma when Duncomb and the boy were honored by the Moore Police Department, leading to Duncomb’s national recognition.

